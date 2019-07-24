From Fancy Cars to Lavish Getaways, Take a Look Inside Scott Disick's Luxurious Life

Scott Disick is no stranger to luxury.

Whether he's lounging at his gorgeous Hidden Hills home or enjoying sunshine on a yacht, Lord Disick certainly lives his life to the fullest. And it appears that the father-of-three's lavish lifestyle has inspired his latest entrepreneurial venture as he's taken on luxury real estate and house flipping.

Fans of Disick will get a taste of this business endeavor through E!'s new docu-series, Flip It Like Disick. It's said that the 36-year-old E! personality will tackle "crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes"—and we couldn't be more excited.