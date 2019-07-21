Fake Orgasms, On-Set Romances and Princess Diana's Reaction: 30 Secrets You Might Not Know About When Harry Met Sally

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

19. The idea for the infamous orgasm scene, where Sally proves to a disbelieving Harry that women can fake sexual pleasure came from an unlikely source: Ryan. Initially, the scene was just supposed to be a conversation, but during a read-through, Ryan said, "Well, why don't I just do it?" Crystal then suggested it should happen at an unlikely place, a restaurant, with the iconic Katz's Deli became the setting, though Reiner initially wanted Carnegie Deli.

Though it was her suggestion, when the day came to film the scene, Ryan was nervous and was "half-heartedly" doing it at first, before Reiner, directing her to "go full out" took her place to show her exactly what he wanted (and put her at east), receiving applause from all of the extras. The "very focused" Ryan then did take after take, and "during each break she's run to her trailer," I'll Have What She's Having said.

The scene would ultimately earn the film it's R rating and Ryan her place as one of the queens of romantic comedies.

20. Later asked why she suggested the fake orgasm for the "high maintenance" Sally, Ryan explained, "The comedy of Sally is so behavioral. It's not so much talking, it's doing, so it was very logical. It wasn't hard to do. We all sat in Rob's office for hours and hours just talking about [the movie].

21. As for the woman who wanted to have what Sally was having, which was another one of Crystal's ideas? It was Estelle Reiner, Reiner's 70-year-old mother. When he called her to ask if she would come in for one line that could very well end up on the cutting room floor. "I don't care as long as I get to spend the day with my son," she said, according to I'll Have What She's Having. "I'll come, I'll have a hot dog." She nailed it in two takes, with "I'll have what she's having" becoming one of the most famous lines in movie history.