Kendall Jenner Strips Nude for a NSFW Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination in her latest glamour pics.

The 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model poses completely naked in a sizzling photo shoot shared on on Friday. Fashion photographer Mert Atlas posted on his Instagram page two black and white images of a nude Kendall, which are censored—but just barely.

"K J [heart emoji] @kendalljenner," he wrote.

"You can't sit with us !@kendalljenner #goddess," he added.

Kendall also shared one of the naked photos on her own Instagram page. Her mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian and friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber all liked the pic.

"Hello lover [heart eyes emoji]," Khloe wrote.

"Most gorgeous woman of today!" the photographer commented.

Mert and Kendall have worked together before; He photographed her for Vogue's April 2018 cover as well as the magazine's Alice in Wonderland-inspired spread that was featured in its December 2015 issue.