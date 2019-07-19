Sarah Hyland Claps Back at Critic Who Called Her an "Obnoxious Engaged Dips--t"

Don't rain on Sarah Hyland's engagement parade.

It was just days ago that the Modern Family star revealed she and her famous beau Wells Adams are engaged. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," the actress captioned photos of the proposal on Instagram.

Since the big reveal, the star has been celebrating the exciting milestone on social media, later posting a snap of her and her man, writing, "My fiancé... my FIANCÉ.... MYYYY FIAAANCÉÉÉÉÉ!!!!!" On Friday, Hyland shared close-up videos of herself and the sparkler, joking, "Blinded by the [sun] or the [ring]? #wouldyoulikesomeapple."

While it's clear the star is thrilled about the big news, not everyone was happy for her.