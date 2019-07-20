Marvel Memories: See Your Favorite Heroes' Comic-Con Appearances Over the Years

Chris Pratt, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Marvel at Comic-Con

Getty Images

Comic-Con 2019 is officially underway.

For the past few days, fans from across the globe have gathered at the San Diego Convention Center in California to celebrate superheroes, sci-fi and more in pop culture. 

This year marks Comic-Con's 50th anniversary—so there are plenty of star-packed panels, major film and TV announcements and even a few surprises for attendees to enjoy. Fans have also been taking pictures of the array of creative costumes they've seen on the convention floor. 

Another reason fans are excited? Marvel is headed back to Hall H. After skipping the main stage last year, the studio is making its return on Saturday. While fans are already predicting what's next for the MCU, they'll have to wait until the big event to hear what the famous franchise has in store. 

Of course, if Marvel's panels are anything like they've been in the past, enthusiasts can expect to see a few familiar faces.

To look back at some of the Marvel stars' appearances over the years, check out the gallery.

 

Stan Lee, Marvel at Comic-Con

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Stan Lee

In this photo, the now-late comic book icon is presented with the "All Time Marvel Legend Award" at Comic-Con 2007.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr., Marvel at Comic-Con

Spencer Weiner/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow & Robert Downey Jr.

Back to where it all began! The stars greet the crowd in 2007 before showcasing Iron Man clips for the first time.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Marvel at Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman

The Thor and Jane Foster characters share a laugh at the Thor panel discussion at Comic-Con 2010

Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr., Marvel at Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. & Don Cheadle

The Tony Stark and Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes characters attend a 2012 panel for Iron Man 3.

Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Marvel at Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The Avengers Cast

Say "cheese!" Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans team up for one super photo in 2013.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Marvel at Comic-Con

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana

Thumbs up! The Guardians of the Galaxy stars are all smiles at the movie's press line in 2013.

Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Marvel at Comic-Con

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Team

Creators Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon pose for a pic with Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker in the press line in 2013.

Chloe Bennet, Marvel at Comic-Con

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Chloe Bennet

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star beams at this 2013 panel.

Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Marvel at Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo & Chris Hemsworth

Hulk and Thor enjoy a laugh at this 2014 panel.

Elizabeth Olsen, Marvel at Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

The Scarlet Witch star seems to have the audience under her spell at this 2014 panel.

Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Corey Stoll, Marvel at Comic-Con

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The Ant-Man Cast

Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd and Corey Stoll head to Hall H for a 2014 panel.

Kevin Feige, Hugh Jackman, Marvel at Comic-Con

Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Kevin Feige & Hugh Jackman

The Marvel Studios president and the Wolverine star pose for a picture at the 2013 convention.

Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Marvel at Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. & Josh Brolin

Iron Man and Thanos join forces—but just for this 2014 presentation.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marvel at Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Tom Holland & Zendaya

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars strike a pose at the 2016 fan festival.

Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Marvel at Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The Doctor Strange Cast

Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams come together for one powerful 2016 panel.

Tilda Swinton, Brie Larson, Marvel at Comic-Con

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Tilda Swinton & Brie Larson

Larson is announced as the star of Captain Marvel at this 2016 convention.

Frank Whaley, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick, Mahershala Ali, Alfre Woodard, Marvel at Comic-Con

Dave Mangels/Getty Images for Netflix

The Luke Cage Cast

Frank Whaley, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick, Mahershala Ali and Alfre Woodard sit down for a discussion in 2016.

Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Marvel at Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Thor: Ragnarok Cast

Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett and Jeff Goldblum are one super squad at Comic-Con 2017.

 

Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Marvel at Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The Black Panther Cast

Andy Serkis, Ryan Coogler, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright squeeze in for a selfie at Comic-Con 2017.

Comic-Con ends Sunday.

