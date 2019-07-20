Kate Walsh Reveals Her 5 Must-Have Beauty Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The only boyfriend you need this summer may be in the form of a perfume.

While the smells of ocean blue water, fair food and sunscreen may be around you this month, actress Kate Walsh has created a scent that deserves plenty of buzz.

The actress and Hollywood star has founded Boyfriend Perfume that is grabbing the attention of shoppers across the country.

"I want people to feel sexy, cozy and confident in themselves when using Boyfriend! Just like a great haircut or handbag, I think any good fragrance has that sort of power and even more so because it encompasses the olfactive sense, which is so powerful and emotional," Kate shared with E! News exclusively. "That's also why our tagline is, 'The Only One You Need.' You don't need a boyfriend or partner to feel that delicious feeling of love and sensuality. Boyfriend is the only one you need."