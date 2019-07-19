Today's Jenna Bush Hager Is Speechless After Receiving Cowboy-Themed Baby Shower

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 12:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jenna Bush Hager, Baby Shower

NBC’s TODAY / Nathan Congleton

It's time for a baby shower, y'all!

This morning on the fourth hour of Today, guest co-host Sheinelle Jones had a big surprise for Jenna Bush Hager. As it turns out, it was time to celebrate baby No. 3.

"We all know Jenna loves a good party so we teamed up with Bluprint to help us throw a baby shower," Sheinelle shared. "It is going to be epic."

Bring the Party hosts Joshua John Russell and Kristen Johnson helped perfect a Texas-themed celebration complete with baby tacos, queso, cowboy boots and more.

But perhaps the best part was when Jenna realized three of her closest girlfriends made it to New York City to celebrate.

Watch

Why Jenna Bush Hager Waited 6 Months to Reveal Pregnancy

"That's so cute that y'all are here. Aren't they cute?" she shared. "I want to cry. I'm a little overwhelmed."

Back in April, Jenna announced on Today that she was expecting a baby boy with husband Henry Hager. They are already proud parents to soon-to-be big sisters Mila and Poppy.

"We weren't really trying to get pregnant. We had some fertility issues with Poppy, so we just, you know—it was a date night," she told guest co-host Meredith Vieira. "Sorry, mom."

Jenna added, "It's a little bit of a shock, but it's such great news."

Before going on maternity leave later this summer, the morning show veteran is feeling grateful for all the love and support from viewers at home. As for this morning's baby shower? We'd say it was a huge success.

"Thank you for surprising me! This is so fun," Jenna shared on Tryday Friday.

(E!, NBC and Bluprint are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jenna Bush Hager , Babies , Pregnancies , , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.