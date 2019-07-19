Today's Jenna Bush Hager Is Speechless After Receiving Cowboy-Themed Baby Shower

It's time for a baby shower, y'all!

This morning on the fourth hour of Today, guest co-host Sheinelle Jones had a big surprise for Jenna Bush Hager. As it turns out, it was time to celebrate baby No. 3.

"We all know Jenna loves a good party so we teamed up with Bluprint to help us throw a baby shower," Sheinelle shared. "It is going to be epic."

Bring the Party hosts Joshua John Russell and Kristen Johnson helped perfect a Texas-themed celebration complete with baby tacos, queso, cowboy boots and more.

But perhaps the best part was when Jenna realized three of her closest girlfriends made it to New York City to celebrate.