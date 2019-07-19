See Jessica Chastain and More Stars' Candid Photos at Comic-Con 2019

Comic-Con International: San Diego has begun and the stars have descended upon the California city!

Jessica Chastain was all smiles as she met fans at the annual comics, movie, TV and pop culture convention. The actress is promoting the horror sequel It Chapter Two.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who stars in the new BBC One family fantasy series His Dark Materials, was seen signing autographs. His co-star James McAvoy was spotted taking a selfie with a fan.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, who reunite in the new film Terminator: Dark Fate, were also seen at the convention. Over at the Hard Rock Cafe, San Diego, America Ferrera and Ben Feldman had some laughs on the pop-up replica of the set of their new NBC show Superstore.

On Thursday, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at the convention to introduce the first trailer for his film Top Gun: Maverick.

Comic-Con International: San Diego runs between Thursday and Sunday.