See Inside Scott Disick's Multi-Million Dollar Home from Flip It Like Disick

Scott Disick knows a thing or two about luxury real estate, just take a look at his Hidden Hills home.

The father-of-three purchased the Cape Cod-style home in early 2016 for almost $6 million. At the time, Disick was particularly proud of the purchase as it felt "like a Hamptons house."

"Oh my God! This place is beautiful," Kris Jenner once gushed to Kourtney Kardashian's ex.

However, the East Coast style isn't even the best thing about the estate as it sits on 1.3 acres of land and has quite the view of Los Angeles. With seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the 8,110-square-foot residence is the perfect spot for the extensive Kardashian-Jenner family to visit.