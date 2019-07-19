Stars' Comic-Con 2019 Photos: See Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain and More

Comic-Con 2019 is finally here!

While the convention officially began on Thursday, July 18, some fans started the festivities early by attending Wednesday's preview night.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Comic-Con—so the stakes are already high. Of course, if the event is anything like years past, there will be plenty of creative costumes, blockbuster announcements and surprises for superhero fans, sci-fi enthusiasts and all pop-culture lovers. Fans are also looking forward to Marvel's return to the famous Hall H and are hoping to get some insight into what's next for the MCU.

As if this wasn't enough, there are bound to be plenty of star-studded panels. In fact, several celebrities have already attended the big event. Jessica Chastain, Tom Cruise, Arnold SchwarzeneggerJames McAvoy, Conan O'Brien and Bill Hader are just a few of the famous faces to be spotted at the San Diego Convention Center in California. Considering Comic-Con runs until Sunday, there's plenty of time for even more star sightings.

To see just a few of the photos celebrities have shared on social media so far, check out the gallery.

Stars Comic-Con 2019

Instagram

The It Chapter Two Cast

"Lucky to be surrounded by these LOSERS!" Jessica Chastain writes on Instagram while playfully referencing the movie's "Losers Club."

Stars Comic-Con 2019

Instagram

Tom Cruise, Conan O'Brien & Andy Richter

Even the Conan host can't resist posing for a pic with the Top Gun: Maverick star.

Chloe Bennett, Comic-Con

Instagram

Chloe Bennet

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star smiles for the camera during a photoshoot at the convention.

Comic-Con 2019, Stars at Comic-Con

Twitter

Clancy Brown

The voice of Mr. Krabs finds the SpongeBob SquarePants character at the big event.

Comic-Con 2019, Stars at Comic-Con

Instagram

The Terminator: Dark Fate Stars

Arnold Schwarzenegger gives a thumbs up as Gabriel Luna takes a selfie. While the photo may be blue and blurry, their excitement is crystal clear.

Comic-Con 2019, Stars at Comic-Con

Twitter

Elmo

Even Sesame Street's furry monsters enjoy Comic-Con!

San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Tom Cruise, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus

Instagram

Tom Cruise, Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Norman Reedus

Top Gun meets the Walking Dead when the trio of action stars gather at the star-studded event.

San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus

Instagram

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Norman Reedus

These two Walking Dead stars keep it real ahead of their highly-anticipated appearance at the convention center.

Jay Ryan, San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Instagram

Jay Ryan

Believe it or not, that's not Bill Skarsgård. It's actually a fan and Jay Ryan, who is set to play Ben in It Chapter Two.

Here's to another 50 years, Comic-Con!

