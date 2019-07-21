See Eddie Overcome an Eating Disorder & Gain 38 Pounds of Muscle on Revenge Body!

Eddie knew how to be thin. Healthy was a different story.

"I feel like eating's a chore. Like, I don't like eating," he told personal trainer and lifestyle coach Ashley Borden during Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. At the time, Eddie had just begun his 12-week turn on the transformation series and was in the midst of his first gym session with Ashley. After asking him to hop on the scale, she determined that he was not eating anywhere near enough food.

"I'm being totally serious," she told him. "This is almost like you're starving yourself, honey."

As Eddie explained to Khloe Kardashian earlier on in Sunday's episode, he'd struggled with eating disorders and body image issues for most of his life. Now, as an adult, he told the host, "I want to be healthy. I want to be fit. But I don't feel like I have the confidence or the tools to get there."

Fortunately, providing the new participant with those tools is exactly what Khloe, Ashley and the rest of the Revenge Body team had set out to do. The fact that Ashley herself had "25 years recovery from every eating disorder"—as she told Eddie later during their first workout, strength training was at the root of her healing process—and could relate to his story proved especially helpful.