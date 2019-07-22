Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Surprise for Revenge Body Participant Eddie Is So Special

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 6:00 AM
Khloe Kardashian is the hostess with the most-est, even when she's not physically present.
And speaking of gifts, the all-star lifestyle guru gave Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian participant Eddie a pretty enormous one to honor his birthday in this bonus clip from Sunday's new episode. After sending him to the E! News studio without explaining why (Khloe was, of course, well aware of his dreams to become a news correspondent someday), her face popped up on the studio's wrap around screen to deliver a video message to the b-day guy.
"Hi, Eddie!" she began, congratulating him on his progress so far before letting him know what was in store that day. "I know your birthday's coming up and I got in touch with Jason Kennedy and he's going to meet with you and give you some tips and tricks. He is honestly the nicest person in the world, so have fun and have a great birthday."
By the message's end, Eddie was tearing up.
"I don't know what to say. Just being in this studio…this is one of my biggest dreams ever," he exclaimed, visibly moved by Khloe's gesture. And that was before Jason walked in!
"Eddie, what's going on, buddy?" said the E! News co-host with a smile after arriving on set. And even though Eddie was understandably a little nervous at first, he got the hang of things in record time. Soon after, he was reading off the prompter and practicing his on-camera delivery as Jason's temporary co-host. The coolest part? Eddie was totally a natural.
"That's pretty dang good," Jason told him after watching their demo played back on the big screen. "I'm impressed."
And so are we! See Eddie get behind the E! News desk for the first time in the clip above!
