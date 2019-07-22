Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Surprise for Revenge Body Participant Eddie Is So Special

Khloe Kardashian is the hostess with the most-est, even when she's not physically present.

And speaking of gifts, the all-star lifestyle guru gave Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian participant Eddie a pretty enormous one to honor his birthday in this bonus clip from Sunday's new episode. After sending him to the E! News studio without explaining why (Khloe was, of course, well aware of his dreams to become a news correspondent someday), her face popped up on the studio's wrap around screen to deliver a video message to the b-day guy.

"Hi, Eddie!" she began, congratulating him on his progress so far before letting him know what was in store that day. "I know your birthday's coming up and I got in touch with Jason Kennedy and he's going to meet with you and give you some tips and tricks. He is honestly the nicest person in the world, so have fun and have a great birthday."

By the message's end, Eddie was tearing up.