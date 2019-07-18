Tina Fey Returns to NBC With A Show About Ted Danson as Mayor of Los Angeles

The Good Place may be ending, but NBC is doing its best to make up for it.

The network just gave a series order to a currently untitled series created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, starring The Good Place's Ted Danson as a wealthy businessman who is unexpectedly elected mayor of Los Angeles.

There's currently no time frame or episode count for the series, but NBC is apparently so confident in it (and honestly, who wouldn't be?) that it gets to go straight to series.

Per NBC, "the series is about a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population."