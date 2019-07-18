Alec and Billy Baldwin Have a Few Thoughts About Ireland Baldwin's Latest Nude Photo

Sun's out, buns out!

Ireland Baldwin is enjoying the summer rays from the roof of a New York City rooftop. But, of course, no one wants those pesky tan-lines, so the model decided to strip down to a barely noticeable thong. She ended up capturing the moment on her Instagram, which elicited an awkward response from her dad, Alec Baldwin, and her uncle Billy.

The 30 Rock star deadpanned, "I'm sorry. What?"

Meanwhile, her uncle felt the need to explain why he isn't one of the over 16,000 people who liked the racy pic. "Tough one for Uncle Billy to 'like' #awkward," he commented. Fair enough!

The Baldwin family's candid banter is pretty commonplace on social media. Both Ireland and Alec like to pick fun at one another on Instagram, with Ireland most recently joking about her father's blasé attitude about red carpet attire.