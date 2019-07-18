Just How Involved Is The Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss With His Hit Show?

The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss is making headlines over some disturbing allegations, prompting many to wonder if the production of the hit ABC show and its spinoffs will be affected. The answer: Probably not.
On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge granted a temporary restraining order against Mike after his pregnant wife Laura Fleiss claimed he attacked her at their home for refusing to get an abortion. He denies the allegations, and says she was the one who attacked him. Police are investigating the incident. Meanwhile, he has filed for divorce and the two are battling for custody over their 4-year-old son.
"When it comes to filming The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Mike Fleiss is not part of the day-to-day operation and has not been for years," a source told E! News. "He will usually show up for the first day or two of filming but then head back to Hawaii and oversee things remotely from one of his homes there. Once the show starts airing, he'll be very active on social media but he really is not part of the filming process."