Luann de Lesseps Reveals Her The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 Regrets

It's been a hell of a year for Luann de Lesseps on The Real Housewives of New York City. Luann, who started filming season 11 after a second stint in rehab, found success with her cabaret act…much to the ire of her costars.

In an interview with E! News, Luann said she would've been more open with her costars, who include Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer. "I think lack of communication—the women didn't really understand me. They didn't understand what I was going through. I didn't want to focus on my sobriety and focus on the drinking thing, so I never really talked about it. Maybe that was kind of mistake in terms of them understanding me and in terms of them sympathizing with me a bit," Luann said.