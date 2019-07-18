Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Bring Their Dance Moves and #WadeWorldTour to Italy

If you ever needed that push to quit your job and travel the world, just take a look at Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Instagram feeds.

Ok, so we're not retired basketball pros or actresses, but if you have the means, the #WadeWorldTour looks like the way to live. The couple has been in the midst of some serious world travel this spring and summer and, luckily, fans can follow along thanks to their frequent social media updates.

Back in May, the pair headed off to Greece, where they instantly triggered our wanderlust. Since then, they've popped up in France, where they mixed work and play in lavish places like Monaco and Cannes. The two made it a family trip as well, bringing son Zion and daughter Kaavia along for some of the stops.

Now, the famous husband and wife have taken their world tour to Italy, where they've been soaking in the sights—and getting their groove on.