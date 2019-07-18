Selma Blair Admits She's Getting "Seemingly Sicker" in Candid MS Battle Update

Selma Blair continues to share her truth amid a public battle with multiple sclerosis.

In a new Instagram post shared on Throwback Thursday, the 47-year-old actress opened up about her dreams of getting back to horseback riding.

At the same time, Selma expressed a bit of hurdles as she gets "seemingly sicker."

"I knew the only place I was really growing with self-love was at @cellardoorequestrian. My trainer found me #skytop. He needed to be able to handle kisses. Prerequisite. Truly. And he did.#mrnibbles," she wrote on social media while kissing a horse. "We only had a short time before I couldn't even get to him or stay on. But he has come so far. And even though I may seem like I have gone farther away, I am learning and getting healthier. Even as I get seemingly sicker."

Selma added, "I will jump this horse around again. Affording horseshows will require some major work opportunities ahead. So I am asking for it all. I am asking. For all of us who want it. Ask. Ask. Listen. I have the unicorn. Now I have to be able to find him again. #tbt. #loveheals."