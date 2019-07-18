Miranda Lambert Admits She "Has a Tendency to Creep" on Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert is a giver.

The 35-year-old country singer posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday night a video of her hot husband Brendan McLoughlin doing laundry while shirtless—a sizzling promo for her new single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash."

"He said he's happy for me and whatever it takes to get my song out there," Lambert told Billboard. "I do have a tendency to creep on him when he's doing house chores shirtless. And so I figured why not share that with my friends? I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes. So whenever the next promo comes around, I'm sure I'll have a video."

Lambert had revealed this past February that she married her new beau, a 27-year-old New York City police officer.

"It All Comes Out in the Wash" marks Lambert's first solo single in 15 months.

"Having time off to write was great," she told Billboard. "I got to live some life for a little bit, which helps, but I'm definitely really excited to have new music to play on the road."