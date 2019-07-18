Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Doesn't "Hate" Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight on how she really feels about her ex Tristan Thompson.
Earlier this week, an Instagram user posted side-by-side photos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player and their daughter True Thompson.
"I know Khloe hates Tristan, but Baby True [is] starting to look just like him," the social media user's post read.
Then, on Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put him in his place.
"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" she wrote in the comments section. "People make mistakes, but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She's beautiful!!"
The fan then noted he heard her loud and clear.
Khloe also took to Instagram Stories to spread the message.
"Hate no one, no matter how much they've wronged you," her post read. "Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you've been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. And never stop praying for the best for everyone."
In addition, she shared a few words of wisdom from Anthony Douglas Williams.
"We are here to heal, not harm," the post read. "We are here to love, not hate. We are here to create, not destroy."
The Good American head and the athlete broke up earlier this year following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. However, the two have continued to remain civil. For instance, they came together to celebrate their little one's first birthday, and Tristan praised Khloe on her big day.
"Happy birthday @khloekardashian," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko."
Khloe has opened up about remaining peaceful with her ex for the sake of their child before. For instance, she explained why she still had him there for their daughter's birth after he made headlines over a separate cheating scandal days before.
"Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan," she tweeted after footage from the birth aired in November. "She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can."
She also explained how she tries to maintain a good energy around her daughter on a May episode of the podcast Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser.
"True is 1 and like a month old," she said at the time. "So, she doesn't really know what's happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I'm a big believer of that. So, I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her."
