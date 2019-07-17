Javier Bardem, Harry Styles and More Stars Rumored to Star in The Little Mermaid

Javier Bardem could be the next King of the Sea!
Multiple outlets report that the Spanish actor is in talks to star as King Triton in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid. The studio has yet to comment on the current discussions, but fans are already buzzing about the potential casting decision.
If he does become Ariel's dad, he will have to don the iconic white beard and wield the all-powerful trident. Plus, he will star as R&B singer, Halle Bailey's, dad!
So far, the performer is the only actor that Disney has officially named. However, there is plenty of speculation surrounding the roles of Prince Eric, Scuttle, Ursula and Flounder, with names like Harry Styles swirling around.
One beloved character that has yet to be the subject of chatter is Sebastian, but there is high hopes for the ensemble cast considering there are some big names being thrown around.
Check out the gallery below to see who else is being considered for the highly-anticipated film!
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
Ariel
Halle Bailey is the sole star to be confirmed for the much anticipated live-action remake.
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
Prince Eric
Fans of the Little Mermaid have their eyes set in One Direction and that's because they're dying to see Harry Styles become the charming prince.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
King Triton
Javier Bardem is going to be one fierce king of the sea if he manages to secure this highly-sought after role.
Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
Flounder
Fins crossed that the Wonder-ful Jacob Tremblay could be our next Flounder!
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
Scuttle
If the rumors are true, then Awkwafina could very well be wielding a dinglehopper in the coming days!
Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
Ursula
Fans are already roaring with delight over Melissa McCarthy's potential role.
