Javier Bardem, Harry Styles and More Stars Rumored to Star in The Little Mermaid

Javier Bardem could be the next King of the Sea!

Multiple outlets report that the Spanish actor is in talks to star as King Triton in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid. The studio has yet to comment on the current discussions, but fans are already buzzing about the potential casting decision.

If he does become Ariel's dad, he will have to don the iconic white beard and wield the all-powerful trident. Plus, he will star as R&B singer, Halle Bailey's, dad!

So far, the performer is the only actor that Disney has officially named. However, there is plenty of speculation surrounding the roles of Prince Eric, Scuttle, Ursula and Flounder, with names like Harry Styles swirling around.

One beloved character that has yet to be the subject of chatter is Sebastian, but there is high hopes for the ensemble cast considering there are some big names being thrown around.

Check out the gallery below to see who else is being considered for the highly-anticipated film!

Halle Bailey, Ariel, The Little Mermaid Cast

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

Ariel

Halle Bailey is the sole star to be confirmed for the much anticipated live-action remake.

Harry Styles, Prince Eric, The Little Mermaid Cast

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

Prince Eric

Fans of the Little Mermaid have their eyes set in One Direction and that's because they're dying to see Harry Styles become the charming prince.

Javier Bardem, King Triton, The Little Mermaid Cast

Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

King Triton

Javier Bardem is going to be one fierce king of the sea if he manages to secure this highly-sought after role.

Jacob Tremblay, Flounder, The Little Mermaid Cast

Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

Flounder

Fins crossed that the Wonder-ful Jacob Tremblay could be our next Flounder!

Awkwafina, Scuttle, The Little Mermaid Cast

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

Scuttle

If the rumors are true, then Awkwafina could very well be wielding a dinglehopper in the coming days!

Melissa McCarthy, Ursula, The Little Mermaid Cast

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Walt Disney

Ursula

Fans are already roaring with delight over Melissa McCarthy's potential role.

