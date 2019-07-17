Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Foundation Name Revealed

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 4:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are beginning a new chapter as the directors of their own charitable foundation.

It's been nearly a month since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will be parting ways with the Royal Foundation, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. But it seems like they took no time in establishing their own foundation titled, "Sussex Royal." 

According to documents obtained by E! News, the new parents are officially naming it the "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," or "Sussex Royal" for short. With the creation of the charity, the Sussex's are truly creating a brand centered around their titles. 

Their business savvy plan is hardly a surprise considering they have PR guru Sara Latham joining them as one of the four directors. The American is currently their Communications Secretary, and formerly worked on robust political campaigns for Democratic candidates like Barack Obamaand Hillary Clinton

Watch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Greet Beyonce at U.K. Lion King Premiere

Natalie Campbell, who formerly worked at the Cambridge's Royal Foundation, rounds out the group of esteemed directors. 

Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

In a previous statement, Kensington Palace shared that Meghan and Harry's departure from the organization was "designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households."

The statement concluded, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better."

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.