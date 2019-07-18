Naturally Thin Eddie Explains to Khloe Kardashian How Heartbreak Led Him to Revenge Body

Eddie is ready to get revenge on his ex-boyfriend.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the naturally thin participant reveals why he's turned to Khloe Kardashian's transformation series. Not only has Eddie had his heart broken by his first love, but he reveals that his former flame went on to date "super buff" men.

"It was like, 'What's the body type that's desired by this person?'" Eddie shares with the Good America mogul. "And I just felt so less than."

Although Eddie isn't currently with his cheating ex, he admits that the beau "still has his claws in my back." Specifically, the two have remained friends…with occasional benefits.

Thus, Eddie is ready to bulk up his thin physique. "I have skinny arms. I have a thigh gap, no boy should have a thigh gap," the new participant exclaims. "I know I need to eat more, I need to work out, I need to be this person. But, like, I find it almost a chore."