Priyanka Chopra and Sandra Oh's Hairstylist Shares the 1 Product You Need

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If there is one man we'd trust with our tresses, it would be celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson. Not only is he the mane man for stars like Priyanka Chopra, Saoirse Ronan, Lupita Nyong'o, Brie Larson, Logan Browning, Rachel Brosnahan and Tessa Thompson, but he gave Sandra Oh her now-iconic curly bangs, kicking off one of our favorite hair trends of 2019.

To add to that, Gibson and his husband, celebrity colorist Jason Backe, are the brains and talent behind the innovative smart salon STARRING by Ted Gibson, which features first-class service with Amazon tech and shopping.

Needless to say, we were so excited to have a stylish Ted Talk with the man. Score his tips, tricks and product recommendations below!