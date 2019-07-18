How Wendy Williams Finally Got Her Groove Back After Devastating Heartbreak

Wendy Williams can't stop smiling.

On the July 8 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host drew thunderous applause when she revealed she's "officially off the market."

"I know!" Williams said, covering her face as the audience cheered. "I'm not in love, but there's somebody that I'm crazy about."

Williams, who turns 55 on July 18, then started crying tears of happiness, a welcome sight for her fans after the emotional turmoil the Emmy-nominee has shared with them since filing for divorce from her longtime husband Kevin Hunter in April.

Like she said in May, Williams is "reclaiming" her life since her decision to end her 21-year marriage to Hunter, who was her manager the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show and father of 18-year-old son Kevin Jr.