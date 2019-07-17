Kristen Stewart, Emma Stone and More Stars Who Rocked Comic-Con 10 Years Ago

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 12:49 PM
What a time to be alive!
Twilight was in it's prime, Vampire Diaries had just premiered and Avatar was setting records in theaters. Pop culture was thriving.
With social media just beginning it's rise to prominence, fans were still looking for ways to meet their favorite stars from the biggest TV shows and movies. And that's where Comic-Con came in. The famed convention was no longer just about comic books and superheros, but grew to include the supernatural flicks that had teenage girls dying to move to Forks, Washington.
All of the biggest star-studded casts flocked to San Diego, Calif. to discuss how they connected to their characters and to meet their no. 1 fans. From the True Blood stars, to the actors from Zombieland, anyone who is anyone was there. The coastal city was literally crawling with A-listers.
To see for yourself, take a ride in the time machine and travel back ten years with the gallery below!
People were squealing with Glee when the stars arrived for an A-list party at the event.
The Zombieland stars sit down to discuss the 30 rules of zombie hunting, including the double tap.
It doesn't take a detective to see the chemistry between the Sherlock Holmes co-stars.
It's Always Sunny when these three comedians are around.
Vampire Diaries was just the beginning of the mega-popular franchise that continues to bring the heat with shows like The Originals and Legacies.
Before Zach turned into a superhero and Yvonne became a citizen of Gilead, these two were just hanging out at the local Buy More.
Audrina Patridge, Rumer Willis, Briana Evigan, Margo Harshman and Leah Pipes are hardly the damsels in distress that they play in the horror flick.
Team Edward and Team Jacob came out in droves to show their support.
The unlikely duo joined forces to discuss their roles in the Astro Boy film.
Three's a crowd, but you don't have to tell these stars. The Twilight actors were pretty used to being in love triangles, although by Breaking Dawn the problem basically sorted itself out.
It's hard to believe that it's been over ten years since the actress made her debut as the Black Widow.
The Jonah Hex stars post together while attending the action-packed convention.
The Book of Eli stars make for a pretty good triple threat.
While most are used to seeing Cameron in rom-coms, she and James tried their hand at thriller movies in The Box.
The Extract stars reveal how they channeled their inner schemer.
Who would've thought that the actress was such a comic book fan?
Fans were amazed to see the Alice in Wonderland star walk onstage during a discussion with Tim Burton. Some people literally cried at the sight of the actor.
Believe it or not, there was an entire panel for the Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs in 2009.
Eliza Dushku, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana and Elizabeth Mitchell were and continue to be some of the biggest stars in the sci-fi world. Who could forget the mass popularity of their projects like Lost, Star Trek, Avatar and Dollhouse?
The Jennifer's Body star strikes a fierce pose on the red carpet.
This photo is one you can truly sink your teeth into. Back in the day, the drama series was all the craze.
