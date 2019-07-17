Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss' Pregnant Wife Granted Temporary Restraining Order After Accusing Him of Domestic Violence

She further claimed he pushed her out of the way as she walked out of the house and threatened to punch her in the face. Laura alleged he began to back up his truck while she was standing on the running board and forcefully shoved her off the running board before driving away with her cell phone. She explained a neighbor drove her and her son to a friend's house, who then took her to a police station and she spoke to an officer. However, Laura said she declined to file an Emergency Protective Order as she was allegedly fearful of further inciting Mike.

"I am afraid of Mike. I am afraid he will continue to act erratically towards me, verbally and physically, and in the presence of Ben," she said in her declaration. "I have been hiding in a hotel for the past several days with Ben, and want to be able to return home without fear for myself, my son and my unborn child."

In addition to the July incident, Laura accused Mike of making "emotionally derogatory and demeaning comments" toward her allegedly designed to "demonstrate his financial coercive control" over her. She accused him of name-calling on a regular basis, including "lazy," "fat" and "incapable."

In her declaration, she also claimed she saw some "flirtatious" text messages between Mike and a female friend on his phone while they were out to dinner the weekend of their wedding anniversary in April 2018. She alleged he "went ballistic" when he knew she had seen the messages. The next day, he allegedly told her he was calling his attorney to file for divorce. Mike filed for divorce on July 10 after five years of marriage.