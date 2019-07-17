True Thompson Is the Real Star of Khloe Kardashian's Makeup Tutorial Video

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson steals the show in her mom's new makeup tutorial video for Vogue.

In the footage, posted on Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears with her and ex Tristan Thompson's 1-year-old girl, who is wearing a pink dress, in a makeup room adjacent to her master bedroom. Khloe introduces the child as "Princess True Thompson" and then kisses her and tells her to blow kisses herself before putting her down and proceeding to show viewers how she does her makeup.

True leaves the room and later toddles back inside, holding a pink unidentified object.

"Oh, thank you. Is that for me?" Khloe asks.

"No," True responds, then turns around and leaves the room.

The little girl is later seen walking around in the background.