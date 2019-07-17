Courtney Robertson Weighs In on Hannah Brown Having Sex on The Bachelorette

Courtney Robertson has a few thoughts on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

The season 16 star called into The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous podcast on Wednesday and weighed in on the backlash the Alabama native has faced from her time on the show.

As fans will recall, Robertson made headlines after she had sex with Ben Flajnik on The Bachelor. While the reality star claimed fans didn't know how intimate the two got until the release of her book, she said she was still slut-shamed.

"It just was wild….You hear it all," she said. "So, that never feels good. But I stand by it. I like to skinny dip. So, I still do it."

Brown has also received backlash this season over her levels of intimacy with the contestants. While Robertson acknowledged "everybody has their own belief system," she said "it's better not to judge and [to] just watch with an open mind."

"I like people who are openminded," she said. "I tend to be a free-spirit and kind of put it all out there. It's just not for everybody. Not everybody is going to like your choices or how you live your life, but you just gotta do it. Just put it out there. I mean, it's a television show and sex is involved with multiple people. It makes for good entertainment. You can't deny that."