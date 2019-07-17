Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Finally Put a Label on Their 7-Month Romance

"I literally was joking with him that I wanted the title of our dance to be '#Official' because everyone was writing on social media lately like, 'No labels, just be #official,'" Nikki said on The Bellas Podcast. "And so, I was like, oh my gosh, I'm totally gonna play that up, what everyone's talking about on social media. And then Brie reminded me that that was very corny to name a dance '#Official,' and she told me that like five or six times."

"But yeah, I guess, um, I mean, not 'I guess,' but yeah, Artem and I, we're boyfriend and girlfriend. Why do I feel like I'm in high school right now? Like, I'm smiling ear-to-ear, I feel so, I don't even know. Do people do this?"

Nikki said she chose the video's song, whose lyrics reflect her "journey with Artem and dating."

"This song really hit me hard because I just felt like, OK, I'm falling for this guy really fast but I want- not that I want to avoid it, but I just keep trying to push Artem away because I wasn't ready for anything," she said. "Like, what was coming at with me Artem, this amazing guy and he just makes me laugh and it's just easy to be around him and he makes me feel stress-free. I felt myself falling for him a lot. But then I felt like I was acting out in ways...I was avoiding it and these lyrics hit me hard because she's kind of talking about that."

Their new dance, Nikki said, was very meaningful to her and Artem.

"I see all of you responding on Twitter and just seeing that interaction, it's just been really amazing," she said. "And honestly, I don't think I would have ever thought of doing a dance with Artem to explain us being official, or boyfriend and girlfriend, but because of all of you, and I see all the interaction, I thought it would be something fun for all of us."