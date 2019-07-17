Carole Radziwill Opens Up About Bethenny Frankel and Why She Left The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 featured the demise of the friendship between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill for all the world to see. But Carole stopped by The Jenny McCarthy Show to promote Biography: JFK Jr. The Final Year and said not everything was as it seemed on RHONY.

"We were close when we met on the show...I would consider her a good friend and had up until the last season," Carole told Jenny McCarthy about Bethenny. "None of what she was saying was true...I don't know what—she was obviously constructing a storyline for herself that wasn't based in reality."

Carole said the storyline about her befriending and clicking with Tinsley Mortmier was because not many people wanted to film with Tinsley and she hasn't spoken to her since she left the show.