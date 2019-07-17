Today's Dylan Dreyer Is Pregnant 3 Months After Opening Up About Her Miscarriage

Congratulations are in order for Dylan Dreyer!

The meteorologist is pregnant! Dreyer shared she's expecting a baby boy with her husband, Brian Fichera, on Wednesday's episode of Today.

She is due in January.

The happy news came about three months after Dreyer opened up to viewers about suffering a miscarriage for National Infertility Awareness Week.

While Dreyer became pregnant with her first child, Calvin, "right away," she didn't have the same experience in her attempts to conceive again.

"Nine months ago, we decided that we really wanted to have another baby," she said back in April. "I went to my OBGYN and I just said, ‘We've been trying for about six months, and I don't really know what's going on. But my cycles are all over the place.'"

After her doctor took her blood work, Dreyer learned she had a "very low" egg count.

"Instead of having the egg count of a 37-year-old, I'm more like mid 40s," she said.