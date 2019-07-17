Katy Perry Had This One Request Before Making Amends With Taylor Swift

After years of bad blood, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have finally made amends. However, their road to forgiveness wasn't forged overnight.

The "Never Really Over" artist explained how they overcame their famous feud during an interview with KIIS 1065's The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Tuesday.

While Perry admitted it "kind of was a process," their journey towards reconciliation seemed to start after Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for her "part in all of it" at the beginning of the reputation tour.

"I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support," the "Firework" star explained. "And truly, as I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there's only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we're coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other."