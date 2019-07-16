Watch Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Roar in The Lion King's ''Spirit'' Music Video

Can you feel the love from the Beyhive tonight?

After much anticipation, Beyoncé released the official music video for "Spirit," a new song featured on The Lion King soundtrack. Best of all? Blue Ivy makes an appearance in a matching pink dress!

Filmed at the picturesque Havasu Falls in the Havasupai Reservation in Arizona, the finished product provides plenty of Disney magic. And yes, the lyrics absolutely enhance the very special project.

"Sayin', rise up/To the light in the sky, yeah," Beyoncé sings in the chorus. "Watch the light lift your heart up/Burn your flame through the night."

Leading up to the release, Beyoncé was keeping fans in the dark in terms of what to expect from the music video.