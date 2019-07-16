Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert Addresses Caelynn Miller-Keyes Dating Rumors

Could Dean Unglert be a changed man?

Well, it certainly seems like it! In a sneak peek of iHeartRadio's "Help! I Suck at Dating" podcast, the Bachelor in Paradise contestant is revealing the major change of heart he experienced on the upcoming season.

Fans will recall that the reality star infamously stated that he believes all bachelor relationships are "fake." So, when he went on the series for the fourth time he hoped to be a single man throughout his entire stay. "I'm not saying whether I am in a relationship now or I'm not, but I went on the show with zero intention to leave the show in a relationship," he explains. "Almost actually fighting it, to leave in a relationship."

However, there's speculation that he met his current love interest, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, on the show since they are both appearing on this season. Dean jokes, "I put my foot in my mouth every chance I possibly get. I probably will do it many, many, many more times."