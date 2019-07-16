All the Details on Sarah Hyland’s Massive Diamond Engagement Ring From Wells Adams

Wells Adams put a ring on it!

The former Bachelorette star shared the exciting news on Tuesday evening that he and Sarah Hyland are officially engaged. "I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever," the reality TV personality captioned his Instagram post, which featured a behind-the-scenes video of the proposal.

"I love you to Pluto and back FIANCÉ," the brunette beauty commented, adding, "When we get married will I automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video?"

The Modern Family actress also gushed over her engagement with a heartwarming Instagram collage that showed the magical moment her man got down on one knee and popped the big question. "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," she wrote, alongside several swoon-worthy photos.

What's more? In both social media snaps, the couple put the New York native's dazzling diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz on full display.