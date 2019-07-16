Bachelor Nation Reacts to Sarah Hyland and Wells' Adams Engagement

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 5:40 PM
It's safe to say that Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are going to have a huge wedding.
Within minutes of their engagement announcement, celebrities from Bachelor Nation and Hollywood at large commented with their congratulations. So many stars flooded their comments' section with words of support and love, it's hard to name all of them.
Even non-Bachelor people like Lily Collins, Vanessa Hudgens and Nick and Kevin Jonas revealed that they were basically squealing with joy over the long-awaited news.
And the woman of the hour also commented on Wells' adorable video. She joked, "When we get married will I automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video?"
While Sarah's response is easily a favorite, Ben Higgins' comment is by far the most relatable! "I'm sobbing. Dang I love these two. You should also. If you don't love @Sarah_Hyland and @WellsAdams you aren't someone I want to be friends with. Holy moly I'm jacked. Congrats! Also, @WellsAdams and @Sarah_Hyland I am your biggest fan," he quipped.
Meanwhile, Tish Cyrus excitedly said what we've all been thinking: "FINALLLLYYYY!!!!!!!"
"OMG IM CRYING ABOUT DAMN TIME," Danielle Maltby seconded.
But, it seems like the two have been engaged for some time. Bachelor producer Elan Gale said, "It has been impossible to not say anything so now that we are clear: WOOOOOOOOOO BABY YEAHH YOU DID IT BABYYYYY YEAAHHHHHHH"
They have likely been engaged since the Fourth of July, when fans first started to speculate that they were engaged after seeing a conspicuous looking ring on Sarah's finger. But when or where he popped the question is hardly of importance. The bottom line is that everyone is clearly overjoyed by the future union!
Congratulations to Wells and Sarah!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?