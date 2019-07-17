Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Score Deals on Fall Trends Now

Nordstrom
by Katherine Riley | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 3:30 AM
OK, shoppers, unless you've been utterly unplugged, you should know by now that the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here! Early access for Nordy Club members started July 12—public access starts July 19 and runs through August 4—and the deals are simply amazing. (Not a Nordy Club member? Sign up now and get a $40 bonus Note!)
Today, we're focusing on must-have fall trends that are getting deep discounts at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. We're talking bright colors, polished plaid, animal prints, fall florals and heritage classics from designers like AllSaints, Free People, Topshop, Madewell, Something Navy and many, many more.
Brights can still be dreamy. Case in point: The breezy silhouette of this flattering, mocked dropped-waist dress.
Cut from soft crepe, this sophisticated sleeveless jumpsuit (also available in black) flatters with a fitted crisscrossed waist that relaxes into a wide-leg silhouette. (Available in petites too.)
This longline plaid coat that mixes classic style with contemporary charm is the one you'll be wearing to work, on the weekends and everywhere in between.
Clever slits allow you to style this Buffalo plaid beauty as a draped cape, or you can double it up and wrap it around your neck for a cozy scarf look.
This studded calf-hair bootie is designed with a dramatic, ankle-framing cut and lofty block heel.
The only thing cooler than a moto jacket is one that's snakeskin—faux, of course.
Slightly puffed sleeves bring a hint of retro attitude to this fun, flattering blouse.
Wild blooms bring romance to this enchanting V-neck midi designed with sheer sleeves and a flowy skirt.
Signature monogram hardware at the chunky, curved heel adds extra polish to a pointy-toe boot you'll want to pair with practically everything.
If you're gonna invest in a great designer bag, now's the time. Look polished through the workweek and into the weekend carrying this pebbled-leather tote branded with a stacked-T logo medallion.
