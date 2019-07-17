Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Score Deals on Fall Trends Now

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm: Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends

Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

OK, shoppers, unless you've been utterly unplugged, you should know by now that the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here! Early access for Nordy Club members started July 12—public access starts July 19 and runs through August 4—and the deals are simply amazing. (Not a Nordy Club member? Sign up now and get a $40 bonus Note!)

Today, we're focusing on must-have fall trends that are getting deep discounts at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. We're talking bright colors, polished plaid, animal prints, fall florals and heritage classics from designers like AllSaints, Free People, Topshop, MadewellSomething Navy and many, many more.

(And remember Nordy Clubbers, make sure to use your Personal Double Points Days to earn points twice as fast.)

Rails Jasmine Print Dress

Brights can still be dreamy. Case in point: The breezy silhouette of this flattering, mocked dropped-waist dress.

Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends, Ecomm
$178
$119 Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Crisscross Waist Crepe Jumpsuit

Cut from soft crepe, this sophisticated sleeveless jumpsuit (also available in black) flatters with a fitted crisscrossed waist that relaxes into a wide-leg silhouette. (Available in petites too.)

Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends, Ecomm
$148
$99 Nordstrom
Something Navy Plaid Wool Blend Topper

This longline plaid coat that mixes classic style with contemporary charm is the one you'll be wearing to work, on the weekends and everywhere in between.

Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends, Ecomm
$159
$99 Nordstrom
Madewell Small Buffalo Plaid Cape Scarf

Clever slits allow you to style this Buffalo plaid beauty as a draped cape, or you can double it up and wrap it around your neck for a cozy scarf look.

Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends, Ecomm
$65
$43 Nordstrom
Steve Madden Rockstar Genuine Calf Hair Bootie

This studded calf-hair bootie is designed with a dramatic, ankle-framing cut and lofty block heel.

Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends, Ecomm
$130
$87 Nordstrom
BlankNYC Faux Leather Snakeskin Moto Jacket

The only thing cooler than a moto jacket is one that's snakeskin—faux, of course.

Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends, Ecomm
$98
$65 Nordstrom
All in Favor Wrap Top

Slightly puffed sleeves bring a hint of retro attitude to this fun, flattering blouse.

Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends, Ecomm
$39
$26 Nordstrom
ASTR the Label Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress

Wild blooms bring romance to this enchanting V-neck midi designed with sheer sleeves and a flowy skirt.

Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends, Ecomm
$109
$73 Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot

Signature monogram hardware at the chunky, curved heel adds extra polish to a pointy-toe boot you'll want to pair with practically everything.

Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends, Ecomm
$225
$150 Nordstrom
Tory Burch Leather Tote

If you're gonna invest in a great designer bag, now's the time. Look polished through the workweek and into the weekend carrying this pebbled-leather tote branded with a stacked-T logo medallion.

Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends, Ecomm
$528
$353 Nordstrom
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories

