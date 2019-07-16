Amy Schumer's Son Gene Fist Pumps In Celebration of Her Emmy Nomination

Congratulations to Amy Schumer!

The actress and comedian's Netflix special, Amy Schumer Growing, has scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. The nominations for the 2019 Emmys were announced by actors D'Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong on Tuesday morning, with the ceremony set for September.

After learning of the Emmy nod, Schumer took to social media to celebrate the news.

"We are very proud of being EMMY nominated for our @netflixisajoke special #GROWING as we were both on stage during filming!" Schumer wrote alongside a photo of her and baby Gene, who appears to be fist-pumping in the picture. "Very proud and excited."