See the Moment Joey King Found Out She's an Emmy Nominee for Playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 10:20 AM
That's Joey King, Emmy nominee to you.
The Act star received her very first Emmy nomination for playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu miniseries about the real life events surrounding Gypsy and the death of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Patricia Arquette was also nominated for playing Dee Dee.
King, who is primarily known for her work in The Kissing Booth and Independence Day: Resurgence, watched the nominations live—and recorded it. The video below features King FaceTiming her real mom and her TV mom Arquette through tears. "I'm so excited we're nominated together," King cried.
Arquette picked up a nomination for her work in Escape at Dannemora as well.
"This is me in South Africa on my way to set in the car live steaming The Emmy nominations announcement from the hotspot on my phone also known as the best moment in the world. My work on The Act was the most fulfilling and challenging work I've gotten to do as an actress thus far. To be nominated for an Emmy in a category with such INCREDIBLE nominees by my side, especially Patricia is the most surreal feeling. I haven't stopped crying," King wrote. "Gettin to call Patricia right after and share this moment with her is something I'll never forget. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, there's so many people who are behind The Act that I couldn't have done this without and I can't wait to call all of them!!!! OH MY GOD I CANT BELIEVE IM NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY."
King previously opened up to E! News about the challenges of playing a real person, especially someone with as complicated a story as Gypsy Rose Blanchard.
"This role, the way I approached her, was very much different than how I've approached any other role. I decided to strip away everything I thought I knew about acting, about anything, and just completely try and dive in and become someone else who's alive," King told E! News.
The Act is now streaming on Hulu.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?