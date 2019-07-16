See the Moment Joey King Found Out She's an Emmy Nominee for Playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard

That's Joey King, Emmy nominee to you.

The Act star received her very first Emmy nomination for playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu miniseries about the real life events surrounding Gypsy and the death of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Patricia Arquette was also nominated for playing Dee Dee.

King, who is primarily known for her work in The Kissing Booth and Independence Day: Resurgence, watched the nominations live—and recorded it. The video below features King FaceTiming her real mom and her TV mom Arquette through tears. "I'm so excited we're nominated together," King cried.

Arquette picked up a nomination for her work in Escape at Dannemora as well.