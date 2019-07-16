Pose Just Made History With 6 Groundbreaking 2019 Emmy Nominations

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 10:01 AM
The cast and crew of Pose is receiving some much deserved recognition.
Earlier this morning, The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong announced the nominees for the 2019 Emmys.
And while Game of Thrones received the most love with a record-breaking 32 nominations, another show is making history for all the right reasons.
Ryan Murphy and Steven Canal's FX series received six nominations, marking a big breakthrough for transgender representation on TV.
In addition to several technical categories, the show received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for cast member Billy Porter.
"All of the tea, all of the tears, and all of the moments Pray Tell touched our hearts," the show shared on its Twitter handle after the nominations. "Congrats to @theebillyporter. #PoseFX."
Billy also called into E!'s Daily Pop to react to his nomination. "My god. I am so thrilled to be counted in the number. You know, it's been 30 years I have been in this business," he shared. "It is so great to have this part in this show that real speaks truth in a world with a lot of hate. It speaks love. It speaks life and to be a part of telling that story to the world, reminding people that the LGBTQ people of color community is here, we are not going anywhere. We have been here. And you know, it's time to change the world, honey."
Pose made history by casting five transgender actresses in series regular roles when the series was first announced in 2017. The show also had the largest LGBTQ presence on a primetime series.
Nominations soon followed at the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Television Awards. But an Emmy nod was extra special for many.
"That means the industry not only taking LGBTQ lives seriously, they're taking trans women of color lives seriously," Mj Rodriguez shared with Entertainment Tonight when discussing the possibility of being recognized by the Television Academy. "They're also seeing that we're not one-dimensional anymore."
Find out who wins when the 2019 Emmys air Sunday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
And it's not too late to start watching Pose! New episodes air Tuesday night at 10 p.m. only on FX.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?