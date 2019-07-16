Cameron Boyce Cremated Nearly Two Weeks After Sudden Death

Cameron Boyce is at rest.

The Disney star's remains have been cremated, according to his death certificate released today and obtained by E! News. His ashes have been returned to his father, Victor Boyce.

The news comes nearly two weeks after Cameron suddenly passed away at the age of 20. The Descendants star was found unresponsive in his home in North Hollywood, Calif. in the early afternoon on July 6. Once authorities arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

Though an autopsy was performed and a cause of death was deferred pending "further investigation," his family later opened up about Cameron's medical history.