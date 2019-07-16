2019 Emmy Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Schitt's Creek, Mandy Moore, The Big Bang Theory and More

With every awards show comes the inevitable snubs and surprises, the 2019 Emmy nominations are no different. Announced by The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong, this year's crop of Emmy nominees included many old favorites for the last time—Veep, Game of Thrones—new critical darlings—The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—a few surprises and plenty of snubs.

The biggest surprise of the day? All the love for Schitt's Creek. It's rightfully deserved, but we never predicted the show, Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara would all be up for the prestigious award.

The least surprising twist? All the Game Of Thrones love. However, some key supporting players broke through the competition. We honor you Ser Brienne!