Emmys 2019: Mandy Moore, Sophie Turner and Amy Adams Among First-Time Nominees

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 9:18 AM
The nominees for the 2019 Emmys have been announced!
In just two months, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place, honoring the hard work of actors in the television industry over the last year. On Tuesday morning, actors D'Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong took turns announcing this year's talented list of nominees.
This year, many actors are celebrating their first-ever Emmy nomination. Among the first time honorees are This Is Us star Mandy Moore as well as Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Moore is up for Lead Actress in a Drama series and Turner is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sansa Stark. Turner's co-star, Gwendoline Christie, also received her first nomination this morning in the same category!
This year is also the first time Billy Porter, Amy Adams, Alfie Allen and Joey King have been nominated for an Emmy!
As we wait to see who will take home this year's awards, let's find out who just scored their first-ever Emmy nomination!
The actress is nominated for her work in HBO's Sharp Objects.
The actor received his first nod for his work in Game of Thrones.
The actor scored his first nomination for his work on This Is Us.
The actor has been nominated for his work in When They See Us.
The When They See Us actress is up for an award in the Supporting Actress is a Limited Series or Movie category.
The actor has been nominated for his work in Barry.
The actress has been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for Game of Thrones.
The Fleabag star is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
The actress has been nominated for her work in Killing Eve.
The actor scored his first Emmy nod for Escape At Dannemora.
The actor has been nominated for his first Emmy for his work in Escape At Dannemora.
The When They See Us star has received a nod in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.
The actress received her first nod for her work in Ozark.
The Barry star has scored her first Emmy nod for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
The actor scored his first nod for his work in A Very English Scandal.
The actress has been nominated for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The When They See Us star is up for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.
The actress has been nominated for her work in The Act.
The actor was nominated for his work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Sparks joy! The consultant scored an Emmy nod for her Netflix series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.
The actor received a nomination for his work in Better Call Saul.
The actress landed her first Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama series for This Is Us.
The actor's guest star appearance on The Twilight Zone landed him his first Emmy nomination.
The actor was nominated for his work in State Of The Union.
Offerman and Amy Poehler have been nominated in the Host for a Reality or Competition Program for their NBC series, Making It. This is Offerman's first Emmy nod.
The actress received a nod for her work in State of the Union.
The actor has received a nod for his work in Pose.
The actress received her first nod for her work in Fosse/Verdon.
The co-stars both received their first-ever Emmy nod for their work in Fosse/Verdon.
The actress received a nod for her work in Fleabag.
The actor was nominated for his work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The actress was nominated for her work in both Killing Eve and Fleabag.
The actor received his first Emmy nod for his work in Chernobyl.
The actor received his first nod for his work on This Is Us.
The actress has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.
The actress was honored for her work in Chernobyl.
The actor received his first Emmy nod for his work in A Very English Scandal.
The 71st Emmy Awards will air on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.
