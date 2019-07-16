Emmys 2019: Mandy Moore, Sophie Turner and Amy Adams Among First-Time Nominees

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 9:18 AM

The nominees for the 2019 Emmys have been announced!

In just two months, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place, honoring the hard work of actors in the television industry over the last year. On Tuesday morning, actors D'Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong took turns announcing this year's talented list of nominees.

This year, many actors are celebrating their first-ever Emmy nomination. Among the first time honorees are This Is Us star Mandy Moore as well as Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Moore is up for Lead Actress in a Drama series and Turner is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sansa Stark. Turner's co-star, Gwendoline Christie, also received her first nomination this morning in the same category!

Emmys 2019: First-Time Nominees

This year is also the first time Billy PorterAmy Adams, Alfie Allen and Joey King have been nominated for an Emmy!

As we wait to see who will take home this year's awards, let's find out who just scored their first-ever Emmy nomination!

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Amy Adams

The actress is nominated for her work in HBO's Sharp Objects.

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

HBO

Alfie Allen

The actor received his first nod for his work in Game of Thrones.

Michael Angarano

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Michael Angarano

The actor scored his first nomination for his work on This Is Us.

Asante Blackk, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

David Livingston/Getty Images

Asante Blackk

The actor has been nominated for his work in When They See Us.

Marsha Stephanie Blake, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Marsha Stephanie Blake

The When They See Us actress is up for an award in the Supporting Actress is a Limited Series or Movie category.

Anthony Carrigan, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anthony Carrigan

The actor has been nominated for his work in Barry.

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

HBO

Gwendoline Christie

The actress has been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for Game of Thrones.

Sian Clifford, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sian Clifford

The Fleabag star is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Killing Eve

BBC America

Jodie Comer

The actress has been nominated for her work in Killing Eve.

Paul Dano, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Paul Dano

The actor scored his first Emmy nod for Escape At Dannemora.

Escape At Dannemora, Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette

Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME

Benicio del Toro

The actor has been nominated for his first Emmy for his work in Escape At Dannemora.

Aunjanue Ellis, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Aunjanue Ellis

The When They See Us star has received a nod in the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.

Julia Garner, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

The actress received her first nod for her work in Ozark.

Sarah Goldberg, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sarah Goldberg

The Barry star has scored her first Emmy nod for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Hugh Grant

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Hugh Grant

The actor scored his first nod for his work in A Very English Scandal.

Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle,The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon

Marin Hinkle

The actress has been nominated for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Jharrel Jerome, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

Handout/Getty Images for Netflix

Jharrel Jerome

The When They See Us star is up for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

The Act, Joey King

Hulu

Joey King

The actress has been nominated for her work in The Act.

Luke Kirby, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Luke Kirby

The actor was nominated for his work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Netflix

Marie Kondo

Sparks joy! The consultant scored an Emmy nod for her Netflix series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

AMC

Michael McKean

The actor received a nomination for his work in Better Call Saul.

This Is Us, Mandy Moore

NBC

Mandy Moore

The actress landed her first Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama series for This Is Us.

Kumail Nanjiani, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani

The actor's guest star appearance on The Twilight Zone landed him his first Emmy nomination.

Chris O'Dowd, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

Gregory Pace/Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images

Chris O'Dowd

The actor was nominated for his work in State Of The Union.

Making It, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler

NBC

Nick Offerman

Offerman and Amy Poehler have been nominated in the Host for a Reality or Competition Program for their NBC series, Making It. This is Offerman's first Emmy nod.

Rosamund Pike, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

The actress received a nod for her work in State of the Union.

Billy Porter, Pose

FX

Billy Porter

The actor has received a nod for his work in Pose.

Margaret Qualley, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Margaret Qualley

The actress received her first nod for her work in Fosse/Verdon.

Fosse/Verdon, Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell

FX

Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell

The co-stars both received their first-ever Emmy nod for their work in Fosse/Verdon.

Kristin Scott Thomas, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Kristin Scott Thomas

The actress received a nod for her work in Fleabag.

Rufus Sewell, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Rufus Sewell

The actor was nominated for his work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Killing Eve

BBC America

Fiona Shaw

The actress was nominated for her work in both Killing Eve and Fleabag.

Stellan Skarsgard, 2019 First-Time Emmy Nominees

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Stellan Skarsgård

The actor received his first Emmy nod for his work in Chernobyl.

Chris Sullivan, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Sullivan

The actor received his first nod for his work on This Is Us.

Game of Thrones Episode 3, Sansa

HBO

Sophie Turner

The actress has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

