Game of Thrones Sweeps 2019 Emmy Nominations With Record-Breaking 32 Nods

Will TV's biggest dramas have to bend the knee to Game of Thrones? If the 2019 Emmy nominations are any indication, this may be the case.

Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden announced the nominees for this year's award show on Tuesday, and the HBO hit swept the categories. The program secured a total of 32 nods—the most for any program in a single season. In fact, it broke the record previously held by NYPD Blue. Emilia Clarke was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his role as Jon Snow. The show was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to the show's fans. Over the course of its eight-season run, the series has received a total of 161 nominations. It's also won 47 trophies.

Then again, not everyone was satisfied with the show's final season. Just two months prior, HBO aired the last episode of Game of Thrones. While some were happy with the finale, others were disappointed. Some fans even signed a petition demanding a remake of the show's eighth and final season.