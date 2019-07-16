Chad Michael Murray Is Still Confused by This A Cinderella Story Moment 15 Years Later

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 8:28 AM

Can you believe it's been 15 years since the release of A Cinderella Story?

That's right, the beloved movie starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray hit theaters on July 16, 2004! Over the years, the film has only continued to grow in popularity, with new fans falling in love with characters Sam Montgomery (Duff) and Austin Ames (Murray). In the movie, we see Sam aka PrincetonGirl818 unknowingly start an online romance with football star Austin aka Nomad.

After sparking a connection, the duo decides to meet up at the school dance, dressed up in costumes. That's when Sam learns Austin's identity, however, Austin is unable to discover who Sam is before she has to leave, though the only thing covering her face is a little eye mask.

In celebration of the A Cinderella Story anniversary, Murray is sitting down with E! News to reflect on the film and more of his iconic roles.

A Cinderella Story

Take a look at the video above to see what Murray has to say about his character not recognizing his true love!

